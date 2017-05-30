25°
News

Thumbs up to Berlei Salon and Impressions Lingerie

Jay Fielding | 30th May 2017 4:55 AM
Craig Warhurst

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Zara McLeod Thumbs up to the ladies at Berlei Salon and Impressions Lingerie for their assistance in helping me out of a big pickle when my alterations lady let me down. Both your help was truly appreciated. Thank you.

Kelly Smith Thumbs up to the gentleman who helped me with my trolley and my kids at Woolworths Hinkler. My little man took off while I was putting bub in the trolley. I just wanted to hug him. So polite and very helpful. If you're reading this, thanks so much.

Denise Wright Sinclair Thumbs up to Dad and Lad gardening service. Had them here today for big tidy up and pruning. They were prompt, efficient and hard working. Just got on with the job. All pruning were taken away and everything looks great.

David Wise Thumbs up to the positive business people who support and encourage each other. Thumbs down to people who think that the way to promote their business is try to run down someone else's.

Umesh Dayah Thumbs up Tania Small, you and all my other clients are an absolute inspiration to me in doing my very best. Your satisfaction is my number one concern, and I promise to be reliable at all times. Thank you Tania for dropping a Thank You card in at work while I was sick. The card further inspires me and is a very good example for our children. Great to know my customers believe in me and, most importantly, trust me.

Kim Mathews Thumbs up to the new Coles. Love the whole layout and wide aisles. Their meats are so good too. I just love their self serve fruits etc. What a great variety! Service is always friendly too. I never shopped at Coles before but it is my new shopping haunt! It just needs a takeaway shop or cafe ... because i like a snack before I shop.

Bundaberg News Mail

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

THE last season of GoT finally uttered the words we’ve been waiting six seasons to hear and now that the weather has cooled down in Brisbane, “winter is here.”

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Why you think youth unemployment is a problem in Bundy

Why you think youth unemployment is a problem in Bundy

THE LNP claims 700 youth jobs were lost in Wide Bay last year, bringing the youth unemployment rate to 23.9%, up 4.6%.

Seriously injured footballer in good spirits after surgery

James Wragge, pictured playing for Cherbourg, was injured in a rugby league at Bundaberg.

A man is in hospital after he was injured in a rugby league game.

'We held her head until the ambulance came': Ring Rd crash

HERO: Cathy Castles put her first aid knowledge to use when she stopped to help at a car crash on the Ring Rd.

"I've been thinking of her ever since”

Drug tests for teen who stole woman's bank card

TESTING TIME: Magistrate Belinda Merrin sentenced Kyle Jennewein to 12 months probation, to include urine drug tests and drug counselling.

Pair quick to act when purse left briefly unattended

Local Partners

Have your say on new CBD has council short-lists designers

THE Bundaberg CBD is one step closer to a facelift with the council short-listing three designers for the revitalisation project.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

BEACH REPORT: Great weekend on the cards

SURFING: Jack Candy makes the most of the increase in swell size.

Life's a beach in Bundaberg

What's on around the pubs and clubs

Bundaberg gig guide this weekend

Justin Standley croons into town for concert

BIG O: Justin Standley

Relay for Life in Bundaberg

Musical tribute to flood volunteers released

LISMORE songwriter Simon Thomas was moved by the kindness of strangers.

Karl Stefanovic's rant about Schapelle Corby 'a bit rich'

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Maybe he just wanted to make himself the story.

Could Schapelle be heading for Gladstone?

Australian Schapelle Corby is escorted by Bali Police at the parole office in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, 27 May 2017.

Schapelle's mother teases her free daughter could be Gladstone bound

Six things you never knew about Men in Black

Mushu the pug

It's been 20 years since Men in Black first hit cinemas

10 strange stories behind famous sex scenes

Khaleesi and Khal Drogo in a steamy moment.

Every set has their own way of filming sex scenes

HBO spills new details on Game of Thrones’ final season

Game of Thrones’ eighth and final season will only have six episodes.

New details about what to expect from the eighth, final instalment.

Karl’s rant on Corby: ‘Made to look like idiots’

Karl Stefanovic is sick of hearing about Schapelle Corby.

Today co-host launched a tirade against Schapelle Corby media circus

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $195,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

OCEAN FRONT 10 UNIT DEVELOPMENT SITE

93 Esplanade, Bargara 4670

Commercial On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site ... $1,290,000

On offer, here is a proposed luxury 10-unit absolute oceanfront development site in a prime location. Situated in the heart of Bargara Beach caf district next to...

TITLE TO HIGH TIDE WATER MARK WITH DIRECT BEACH ACCESS AND UNRESTRICTED VIEWS

57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 2 EXPRESSIONS OF...

Welcome to 57 Woongarra Scenic Drive, this absolute ocean front home located on Bargara's most exclusive address offers breathtaking unlimited and uninterrupted...

PICTURE YOURSELF IN THIS DYNAMIC SETTING

6a Lathouras Court, Bundaberg South 4670

House 4 2 2 OFFERS OVER...

Quietly tucked away in a leafy seclusion in Glenforest, you will feel you are positioned in the country with a picturesque maintained bush back drop and wild life...

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT BUYING! HOMELY UNIT IN A SMALL COMPLEX

2/9 Aleta Court, Avoca 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $189,000

Neat and tidy brick unit in popular Avoca, set up nice and high in a small complex of only three. A fantastic tenant in place who would love to stay and is...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED - 3 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE and SOLAR

45 Jefferis Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 2 $299,000

This absolute must see property is your opportunity buy a modern affordable family home in a great location with all the necessities at a price sure to...

New $46.7m counter-terrorism facility to be built in Wacol

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, pictured with Police Commisioner Ian Stewart, has announced plans to build a new counter-terrorism facility in Wacol.

The facility will be built over three years.

Home to a sex worker: Sordid history of iconic Coast shed

Milojevic Djordjevic's daughter Linda at the derelict shed on Yandina-Coolum Road.

The shed was once a liveable 'barrack'.

This is real estate's billion-dollar man

Bob Wolff at AREC with John McGrath of McGrath Real Estate.

They don’t call him the “Billion dollar man” for nothing

Man's amazing comeback from monster crisis

Pat O'Driscoll agents Penny Keating and Doug Webber sold 56 Agnes St, The Range at auction over the weekend.

NOT long ago, he sold his possessions to pay staff. Now he's back.

Report reveals progress on $319m airport upgrade

Aerials of the Sunshine Coast.Jetstar plane in front of the Susnhine Coast terminal, Sunshine Coast Airport.

Over two dozen government approvals needed for airport expansion

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!