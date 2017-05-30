Thumbs up to Berlei Salon and Impressions Lingerie

Zara McLeod Thumbs up to the ladies at Berlei Salon and Impressions Lingerie for their assistance in helping me out of a big pickle when my alterations lady let me down. Both your help was truly appreciated. Thank you.

Kelly Smith Thumbs up to the gentleman who helped me with my trolley and my kids at Woolworths Hinkler. My little man took off while I was putting bub in the trolley. I just wanted to hug him. So polite and very helpful. If you're reading this, thanks so much.

Denise Wright Sinclair Thumbs up to Dad and Lad gardening service. Had them here today for big tidy up and pruning. They were prompt, efficient and hard working. Just got on with the job. All pruning were taken away and everything looks great.

David Wise Thumbs up to the positive business people who support and encourage each other. Thumbs down to people who think that the way to promote their business is try to run down someone else's.

Umesh Dayah Thumbs up Tania Small, you and all my other clients are an absolute inspiration to me in doing my very best. Your satisfaction is my number one concern, and I promise to be reliable at all times. Thank you Tania for dropping a Thank You card in at work while I was sick. The card further inspires me and is a very good example for our children. Great to know my customers believe in me and, most importantly, trust me.

Kim Mathews Thumbs up to the new Coles. Love the whole layout and wide aisles. Their meats are so good too. I just love their self serve fruits etc. What a great variety! Service is always friendly too. I never shopped at Coles before but it is my new shopping haunt! It just needs a takeaway shop or cafe ... because i like a snack before I shop.