Thumbs up to bands helping club get back on its feet

Pete OBrien Thumbs up to all the wonderful sponsors and a big thumbs up to the seven bands that are playing at the Blue Water Music Festival to help the Blue Water Sports Club get back on its feet. This small community seaside club has supported live music since the '80s and now the musicians are giving back, putting on a music festival on June 3 to help the club get a bus so more people can come down to this wonderful little community club.

Fiona Merrin Thumbs up to Il Shim Taekwon Do Club! I've finally found a spot where I am respected for who I am and encouraged to better myself for me. The support is excellent, tuition top rate and fees reasonable! I'm proud to be part of you guys and enjoy each and every lesson.

Marg Tuffield A big thumbs up to the Coral Coast Christian Church, Bargara, and the gentlemen who delivered cookies and cake, and the people who made them. Thank you for delivering them to the construction sites. Thank you so much for your kindness and generosity, from Stewy Grills Concreting.

Amanda Howarth Thumbs up to the lovely staff at Bundaberg Oral Health Services. Especially those on the front desk copping the constant spray from people who think they are entitled. Show them some respect. I showed up 20 minutes early, in that 20 minutes two people came in abusing them. I was seen on time, the dentist and her assistant was fantastic.

Bronnie Durston Thumbs up to Barritt's Butchery. Amazing meat and great service.