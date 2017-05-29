27°
THUMBS UP: Thumbs up to Alliance for coming to Bundaberg

29th May 2017 8:38 AM
Craig Warhurst

Jody Griffiths Thumbs down for Virgin flights finishing up in July, thumbs up for Alliance flights taking their place. Hopefully thumbs up to Alliance if they do direct flights up north to Mackay, Townsville and Cairns and maybe down south direct to Sydney and Melbourne.

Michael Dilger Massive thumbs up to Flynn from Micro Computers. Very professional, well priced, and very honest. Would recommend him to anyone needing their computer fixed.

Kayla Walker Thumbs up to Nigel/Neil (can't remember, sorry), the on-call paramedic who attended to my daughter last night. His response time was super quick, he understood our concerns and was reassuring and compassionate. Also thumbs up to the emergency doctor at the base who looked after her too.

Nicole Williams A huge thumbs up to Courtney at BTY fitness. She is an amazing trainer and has even organised a 1km burpee challenge to raise money for an amazing cause, even though only 17 people out of Bundaberg have signed up to do this and 15 are from her training session. She is amazing.

Sheryll Lee Hughes Cotterill Thumbs up to the best service I have ever had with an optometrist. The staff at OPSM at Sugarland are friendly, efficient and don't overcharge.

Natalie Wood Thumps up to Bundaberg Wholesale Palms and Plants for staying open a little bit later for us on Saturday so we could get sand and cement. Thank you.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  alliance airlines bundaberg opinion thumbs up and thumbs down virgin airline

