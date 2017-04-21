THUMBS UP: Sandy from Aussie

Trish Gowlett A massive thumbs up to Sandy Farmer from Aussie at Sugarland. Sandy made the home loan process easy and helped answer all our questions with no hesitation and eased our minds with some home buying stresses we were feeling. Thanks Sandy.

Shenelle Brandt Thumbs up to Ray Walsh for his awesome service. Very responsive, polite and helpful.

Sarah Jane A massive thumbs up to the gentleman that works at Rise the Bakehouse. Went there with my boyfriend last Friday and he went above and beyond with his customer service. It was so great to see a happy personality on that day and he really rubbed off on us, his smile was contagious. Brought our lunch dessert out to our table for us and separated it into plastic containers for each of us and it didn't feel like a hassle to him at all. Thank you, thank you, it's hard to find good customer service these days.

Audrey Henderson Thumbs up to all the lovely ladies who came to our Biggest Afternoon tea. We had lots of fun and raised money for Cancer. Thanks to Brendon from the Cancer Council for all his help.

Jackie Moorhead Thumbs up to Scott from Megablasters - awesome job washing down the outside of the house and cleaning the windows. Looks amazing.

Courtney Dwyer Thumbs up to all the amazing people who made it out to our fundraising trivia night last Friday which turned out to be a huge success!