Thumbs up for Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Melanie Irvine Thumbs up to Rod Ainsworth and the staff of the Moncrieff Theatre. Thank you so very much for bringing a fantastic and world class show for children to Bundaberg. The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show was fabulous! Eye catching, and age appropriate, bringing to life four wonderful children's books written by Eric Carle. Well done.

Katie Holden Huge thumbs up to Wayne from B&G Auto Electrics, such awesome service and saved me a lot of time and further stress. Highly recommend this business.

Belinda Prossliner Huge thumbs up to everyone involved with preparing for my daughter's prom. Hairforceone hairdressers, friendly Society Chemist, Bexley House, Lavish Flowers, Katie Jade Photography, Linda Patto Photography and our family.

Trisha Silcox Thumbs up to Bonny, who was the host for our Miss 7's Frozen-themed birthday party last Sunday (28th) at Bundy Bowl and Leisure. She was absolutely fantastic with her interaction with the kids and they all had the best time. Bonny, you rock.

Ryan Pearce Thumbs up to Bundaberg Betta Home Living for their incredible service and help with our new fridge. Go and see Wade and the crew, shop local!

John Billington Thumbs up to NewsMail for allowing this section and keeping us up to date with the local news. Thumbs down to the people that think that NewsMail's staff should work for free and constantly whinge about the paywall.