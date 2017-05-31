Thumbs up after possum falls out of car in drive-through

Hayley-ann Spokes Thumbs up to the young dark haired lady at the Base Hospital that performed my baby scan on Tuesday. I've never had a bad experience with scans but I can certainly say that I've now had the best scan due to you! You are a wonderful person that deserves credit. You talked to me like I was the only person on the planet, you reassured me, made sure I was as comfortable as possible, explained everything perfectly and most importantly to me and my family gave me beautiful pictures of my little girl to take home.

Flick Hanigan Thumbs up to Saywells butchery for awesome service and some of the most tender delicious cuts of meat I've had in years!

Tara Ellem Thumbs up to the lady at McDonald's that gave me a blanket to catch the possum that dropped out of the car in front of me so I could catch it and then taking it to the vet so I wasn't late for work! Thumbs up to the McDonald's staff for getting a box quick smart to put the little fella in. Poor thing would have been on the ride of its life. If you were driving a white Prado through McDonald's around 12 on May 24 you were carrying some extra something.

Jason Caruana Thumbs up to my sister in-law Kirsty Rogers for starting up her new business Before the Stork 3D/4D Ultrasound. I can only imagine the joy and happiness that you will bring to some many expecting families with the beautiful work you do.

