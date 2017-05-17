Thumbs up after fall

M Boreham Thumbs up the people who came to my aid when I had a fall outside of Sugarland. And the base hospital for all they did to help me. Thumbs up to the young lady that gave me flowers at Sugarland.

M Horwood Thumbs up to Shauna who works as a cleaner for Comlink. What a wonderful worker who is 17. She puts a lot of older cleaners to shame. Congratulations to her parents, you have a wonderful daughter who has learnt a lot of work ethics from you.

Kylie Bauer Huge thumbs up to the Bev and the staff at Wide Bay IT. Went in three times and staff bent over backwards every time to get me the perfect finished product!

John Billington A big thumbs up to NewsMail for the great job you do keeping our community up to date and a big thumbs down to the whingers that expect your staff to work for free so that they can have free content.

Rodney Jeffery Thumbs down to the people who live around Fresh Fields shops for not getting behind the butcher there. He's closing the doors soon.

Sandra Riemer Massive thumbs up to the very kind employee at Westside Florist who sourced a red gladioli for me at the last minute!

Steven Price Allure hair salon in Bargara, fantastic growing business, lovely staff and some first and very exciting times coming very soon to ladies in the area.