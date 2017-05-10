Thumb up to Bundaberg Toyota

Janet McCracken Thumbs up to Storm at Bundaberg Toyota! Great service, lovely girl!

Ronnie Barker Thumbs up to all employed. Seems you're carrying a big load.

Simon Potter Thumbs up. I'm staying in Bundy with almost no belongings. RSPCA thrift shop, very helpful staff, a kind word can make a huge difference to someone in a difficult situation. Thank you for the kind words and welcome to Bundaberg.

Susan Willow Simons Thumbs down to NewsMail posting names of people involved in accidents before the body has been formally identified.

Kellie Kemp Thumbs up to Adam from Laubman and Pank in Sugarland. My mum and I were in there and he was so patient and helped us out immensely. Amazing customer service, we will be back!

Catherine Zanella Thumbs up to all the volunteers who make it possible for kids to play in different sports and participate in Scouts/guides. Without them, children wouldn't get the these opportunities.

Julie Green Thanks to the ambos and Bundaberg Hospital for the wonderful care they gave my dad, Walter. The staff in emergency were so caring and patient with a very scared elderly man. The acute medical ward staff went above and beyond to make dad feel comfortable and cared for. Very grateful to each and every one of you. Thank you.

Molly Veronica Thumbs up to Aquagirls Takeaway. Burger was the best I've ever had and only $7.50.