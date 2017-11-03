News

Thrown into the thick of it

A simulated emergency crash between a van and train at CQUniversity Bundaberg Crash Lab.
A simulated emergency crash between a van and train at CQUniversity Bundaberg Crash Lab. Mike Knott BUN031117TRAINING1
Mikayla Haupt
by

BUNDABERG'S CQUniversity was transformed into a mass causality site when local emergency services and student doctors and crash-investigators undertook a multi-disciplinary mass-casualty exercise.

With cars flipped and fake blood splattered along the train tracks, students found themselves in the thick of a mass casualty traffic incident involving two cars and a train today.

Queensland Ambulance Service operations manager Rick Tenthy said the exercise was a fantastic experience which gives the students some sense of what happens in a real-life.

"They've joined up with some of our paramedic teams and others are taking the role of bystanders and first responders,” he said.

"Once we work through the situation there will be a debrief and we'll see what they've learnt from the exercise.”

Mr Tenthy said while the scene was a set-up, the acting responders were taking it seriously and taking advantage of the experience before they're faced with traumatic crashes and situations post-university.

QAS Bundaberg Senior Station Officer Cameron Anderson said the day was a huge success and hopefully useful for the students.

He said going to a scene similar to the stimulated event can be very confronting, and not just for new paramedics, so through exposure they become more comfortable and confident to help save lives.

Bundaberg News Mail

Seven reasons to plan a city escape this summer

WE LOVE where we live, there is no disputing that, but sometimes a city escape is just what the travel bug ordered.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

EXCLUSIVE: Plans put forward for new Bundaberg Aldi store

EXCLUSIVE: Plans put forward for new Bundaberg Aldi store

IF A development application gets the green light, shoppers will have a different Aldi location.

Glass challenges Batt to polygraph test over sewage

Independent candidate for Bundaberg Ric Glass.

Candidate lashes out over 'big nuggets'

LNP promises $2m to air condition Bundy's schools

Queenslanders may be forced to turn up air-conditions to 26 degrees this summer.

Batt promises cool change for local schools

Murray live in Bundaberg to talk politics

BUNDABERG LIVE: Sky News Paul Murray with his fans after his live show at the Club Hotel in Bundaberg.

Locals voice opinion to the nation

Local Partners