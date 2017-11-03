Thrown into the thick of it

BUNDABERG'S CQUniversity was transformed into a mass causality site when local emergency services and student doctors and crash-investigators undertook a multi-disciplinary mass-casualty exercise.

With cars flipped and fake blood splattered along the train tracks, students found themselves in the thick of a mass casualty traffic incident involving two cars and a train today.

Queensland Ambulance Service operations manager Rick Tenthy said the exercise was a fantastic experience which gives the students some sense of what happens in a real-life.

"They've joined up with some of our paramedic teams and others are taking the role of bystanders and first responders,” he said.

"Once we work through the situation there will be a debrief and we'll see what they've learnt from the exercise.”

Mr Tenthy said while the scene was a set-up, the acting responders were taking it seriously and taking advantage of the experience before they're faced with traumatic crashes and situations post-university.

QAS Bundaberg Senior Station Officer Cameron Anderson said the day was a huge success and hopefully useful for the students.

He said going to a scene similar to the stimulated event can be very confronting, and not just for new paramedics, so through exposure they become more comfortable and confident to help save lives.