Throw another bong in the barbie

AN IPSWICH court has heard how a man set up a hydroponic system in his suburban home with items he purchased from a hardware store.

Jake McDermid apparently intended to smoke his home-grown dope to ensure a good night's sleep.

When police got a whiff of the smoke they dropped by his home at Karalee.

A bong was found in the barbecue, in addition to a small hydroponic system with a grow tent. A handful of marijuana plants were found inside the residence.

The drug set-up included a grinder, fans, transformer, water-piping, light bulbs, exhaust tube and liquid fertiliser.

Going before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Jake Richard McDermid, 27, pleaded guilty to five drug-related offences: producing dangerous drugs at Karalee on June 10; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of drug utensils; and two counts of possessing anything used in a drug crime.

Prosecutor Sergeant Chris O'Neill said McDermid had four plants that were 80cm in height.

"He says he had trouble sleeping and looked up on the internet how to grow cannabis," Sgt O'Neill said.

"He ordered cannabis seeds on an online store.

"He purchased a hydroponic set-up from Bunnings and added liquid nutrients and fertiliser."

Magistrate Donna MacCallum asked McDermid if he needed assistance for any perceived drug issue.

"No. I've stopped doing it," he said.

Ms MacCallum said McDermid had been co-operative with police.

McDermid was convicted and fined $1500.