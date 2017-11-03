Throw a lifeline to Lifeline

DONATE TODAY: Bundaberg's Lifeline business manager Andrew Armstrong said the charity was not 100 per cent government funded and relies on community support to meet demand.

LIFELINE has launched its largest ever fundraising campaign, Lifeline For Lifeline.

The campaign runs throughout November calling on the Bundaberg community to donate to the crisis support and suicide prevention service.

By doing so residents will help answer one million national requests for help received annually.

"We're calling on the Bundaberg and Fraser Coast communities to get behind Lifeline for Lifeline,” Mr Armstrong said.

"It costs $26 to fund one crisis call for someone struggling with life's challenges.

"That $26 - which goes towards costs like recruitment, training and supervision - can make a lifesaving difference for individuals, friends, families and whole communities.”

Lifeline Australia Chairman John Brogden said the fundraising campaign sent the message "you don't have to wear something, do without something, make something, sell something or run somewhere... all you have to do is give”.

"With a call to Lifeline's 24/7 crisis support services received every 30 seconds, Lifeline for Lifeline is asking Australians to donate so that no request for help goes unanswered,” Mr Brogden said.

For more information or to donate, visit www.life lineforlifeline.org.au.