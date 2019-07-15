Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
READY TO ROLL: The Rum City Derby Dolls Yazmin Gabel, Sally Jarvis, Stephanie Edwards, Jenna Hetaraka, Vanessa Beavan, Josey Castle, Haley ODay, Sharon Golding, Deanne Reeves and Tara Byrnes.
READY TO ROLL: The Rum City Derby Dolls Yazmin Gabel, Sally Jarvis, Stephanie Edwards, Jenna Hetaraka, Vanessa Beavan, Josey Castle, Haley ODay, Sharon Golding, Deanne Reeves and Tara Byrnes. Brian Cassidy
News

Thrills and spills of Skate of Emergency roller derby

Katie Hall
by
15th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT WAS all thrills and spills at this year's Skate of Emergency roller derby at Shalom College on Saturday.

Six teams from across the state came together to battle it out for top bragging rights, with multiple games held over the two-day event.

It is the seventh year in a row the event has been held.

Skate of Emergency secretary Jodie Mitchell said it was always great to see so many people at the competition.

"It (Skate of Emergency) began after the last floods and a lot of people needed help so we fundraised (for them). This year we're giving all raffle ticket proceeds to Angels Community Group," Ms Mitchell said.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

And while the sport is a real show of female power, there are chances for the fellas to have a go on the track, with a co-ed competition on Saturday night.

Rum City Derby Dolls captain Sharon Golding said it was exciting to be back as captain.

Ms Golding, who runs a real estate business, said the sport was great for fitness and socialising.

"I started in Broome in Western Australia just for something to do, but in Bundaberg it is good to meet people and have some fun," she said.

"Its about the fitness and the team spirit."

Ms Golding said while the Bundaberg team had its sights set on gold, after two years of taking second place, they were just as happy to be part in the competition.

bundaberg roller derby skate of emergency
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Bundaberg court wrap: Domestic violence targeted

    premium_icon Bundaberg court wrap: Domestic violence targeted

    Crime CONTRAVENING an order of the courts is a very serious matter. And when an offender breaks an order, it shows more needs to be done to protect the vulnerable.

    • 15th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
    Accused drink-driver left oil trail

    premium_icon Accused drink-driver left oil trail

    Offbeat The car left a trail of oil which led police right to him

    Backpacker’s blue-ringed brush with death

    premium_icon Backpacker’s blue-ringed brush with death

    Environment It's a miracle the animal didn't kill him

    Pro-life group launches anti-abortion billboard in Bundy

    premium_icon Pro-life group launches anti-abortion billboard in Bundy

    News The ad was controversially removed from two NSW buses