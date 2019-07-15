Thrills and spills of Skate of Emergency roller derby

IT WAS all thrills and spills at this year's Skate of Emergency roller derby at Shalom College on Saturday.

Six teams from across the state came together to battle it out for top bragging rights, with multiple games held over the two-day event.

It is the seventh year in a row the event has been held.

Skate of Emergency secretary Jodie Mitchell said it was always great to see so many people at the competition.

"It (Skate of Emergency) began after the last floods and a lot of people needed help so we fundraised (for them). This year we're giving all raffle ticket proceeds to Angels Community Group," Ms Mitchell said.

And while the sport is a real show of female power, there are chances for the fellas to have a go on the track, with a co-ed competition on Saturday night.

Rum City Derby Dolls captain Sharon Golding said it was exciting to be back as captain.

Ms Golding, who runs a real estate business, said the sport was great for fitness and socialising.

"I started in Broome in Western Australia just for something to do, but in Bundaberg it is good to meet people and have some fun," she said.

"Its about the fitness and the team spirit."

Ms Golding said while the Bundaberg team had its sights set on gold, after two years of taking second place, they were just as happy to be part in the competition.