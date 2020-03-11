Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Three youths have been arrested over the alleged armed robbery of a convenience store in Kelso
Crime

Three youths arrested over alleged armed robbery

by MICHAEL THOMPSON
11th Mar 2020 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THREE teenagers, the youngest just 13, were involved in the alleged armed robbery of a Kelso store yesterday.

Police allege the youths, a pair of boys aged 13 and 17 - and a 15-year-old girls - stole food from the business on Riverway Dr just before 4pm.

When a female shop attendant confronted the group on the boys allegedly raised his shirt to reveal what appeared to be a handgun before the trio left the store.

Officers quickly attended the scene and arrested two boys, and the girl nearby.

Police seized a gel blaster pistol and no one was injured during the incident, which happened on the same day that Police Minister Mark Ryan visited Townsville and conceded changes to the Youth Justice Act are on the cards.

Mr Ryan announced the government's $10 million five-point plan to tackle the crime scourge after an unprecedented joint campaign by the Townsville Bulletin and Cairns Post pushed for change.

More Stories

Show More
armed robbery crime juvenile crimes queensland crime robbery teen crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fever clinic opens at Bundy Hospital

        premium_icon Fever clinic opens at Bundy Hospital

        Health A FEVER clinic has been established at Bundaberg Hospital due to demands for COVID-19 testing in the region.

        What was the talk of the town in 1930s Bundaberg?

        premium_icon What was the talk of the town in 1930s Bundaberg?

        News Snippets from old papers reveal a world lost to time

        Bundy ice cream at Elton concert, Bundy drinks on Survivor

        premium_icon Bundy ice cream at Elton concert, Bundy drinks on Survivor

        News BUNDABERG businesses are seeing stars after two popular brands were recently...

        Police find drugs, utensils in search

        premium_icon Police find drugs, utensils in search

        News Man, 28, pleads guilty to six charges