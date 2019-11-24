Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Three people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash while pig hunting.
Three people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash while pig hunting.
News

Three young casualties in pig hunting crash

by Chris Calcino
24th Nov 2019 11:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FAMILY members of three young pig hunters are anxiously awaiting news after a horrific crash at Mount Garnett overnight.

Critical care paramedics and a rescue helicopter rushed to the Kennedy Hwy just before midnight after reports of a single-vehicle rollover.

Three patients were treated at the scene.

The first, a man in his 20s, sustained chest and head injuries and was taken by helicopter to Cairns Hospital in a serious condition.

He remains in the intensive care unit this morning.

Another man, in his late-teens, suffered serious leg injuries and suspected spinal injuries.

The third casualty was a man in his 20s with leg and abdominal injuries.

Both men were driven to Atherton Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the crash.

More Stories

crash editors picks injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

        Police resume search for missing diver at Elliott Heads

        News POLICE are resuming their search today for a diver who was reported missing in waters off Elliott Heads.

        Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        premium_icon Blackburn: ‘Policy on the go’

        News Mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn has claimed current Mayor Jack Dempsey did not...

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        UPDATE: Missing girl found safe and well

        News Missing girl found safe and well.

        Growers vent over region’s water future

        premium_icon Growers vent over region’s water future

        News FARMER Mark Mammino said that he does not want to focus on blaming anyone for the...