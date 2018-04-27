Menu
The 47-year-old pleaded guilty to the charges.
Three years behind bars for 'clumsy' $20 armed robbery

26th Apr 2018 3:46 PM | Updated: 27th Apr 2018 4:50 AM
A MAN accused of an "amateur and clumsy" armed robbery of the James St Grill'd restaurant last year has been sentenced to three years behind bars.

The measly $20 takings from the burger restaurant proved costly for Shaun Andrew Lindley, 47, who wept and pleaded guilty in Toowoomba District Court this morning to charges of wilful damage, possessing a category "m" weapon and armed robbery.

The court heard how in October last year, Lindley went into the store and waved a flick-knife at the manager. The manager offered Lindley food before handing over $20 which the accused planned to go to the pub with.

Crown prosecutor Shontelle Petrie told the court Lindley had a "truly awful criminal history".

"It's an 11-page history that covers the gamut of offences under the criminal code," Ms Petrie said.

"The most concerning part of this history is that this is the fourth time he has fronted the court for robbery."

Lindley's defence barrister Frank Martin said his client suffered from cerebral palsy and had problems with alcohol which led to the offending.

"It's like he wanted to get caught," Mr Martin said.

Chief Judge Kerry O'Brien sentenced Lindley, who he descirbed as a tragic figure, to three years in jail.

