Three-year-old boy farewelled in emotional service

REMEMBERED by loved ones as a bubbly, beautiful child who loved Tonka trucks, cars and Matchbox toys, three-year-old Phoenix McDonald was farewelled in an emotional service at Mt Perry on Friday afternoon.

The service was attended by community members, family and friends, commemorating the toddler who tragically drowned in his family's dam.

Phoenix's parents, Wayne and Sarah, read a tribute from The Cord, with words "we are connected, my child and I, by an invisible cord not seen by the eye, it pulls at my heart, I am bruised, I am sore, but this cord is my lifeline like never before."

His grandparents also offered a tribute.

"All wrapped up in your blanket, we were so blessed to be given a precious grandson like you. You have filled our lives with so much joy and more," his grandmother said.

"Poppy and I will miss our little talks over the phone and your beautiful smile. You will always be in our hearts, we will miss you so much."

Family friend Bonnie Trevanion said the family was inseparable.

"He had his bikes and cars and they travelled everywhere with him, even to playgroup. Phoenix would give the cars to his mother for safe-keeping," Mrs Trevanion said.

"He was just a beautiful child. He loved craft and his parents just shared this amazing bond."

The ceremony ended with three doves released into the sky to honour Phoenix's three years.

"It was a very emotional moment, we watched them take off, it was a pause moment where everyone just paused and looked up to the sky," Mrs Trevanion said.

The Mt Perry community has been showing its support to the grieving family.