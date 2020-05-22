Three-year Gympie civil paint fight finally ends

DISPUTE RESOLVED: QCAT has ordered a Sunshine Coast painter to pay more than $2000 in damages for a ‘defective’ paint job on a Gympie house. The homeowners sought more than $18,000 in damages.

DISPUTE RESOLVED: QCAT has ordered a Sunshine Coast painter to pay more than $2000 in damages for a ‘defective’ paint job on a Gympie house. The homeowners sought more than $18,000 in damages.

A SUNSHINE Coast tradie has been ordered to compensate two Gympie homeowners over a painting dispute spanning three years.

Gympie residents Christine and Bradford Brooks last year launched a civil dispute against painter Michael Sawdy over what they claimed was "defective and incomplete" work on their timber Queenslander house.

The pair sought more than $18,000 in damages and recovery.

Mr Sawdy launched a counter-application, arguing he was denied access to finish the work, seeking $4000 for the final payment on their agreed contract.

Queensland's Civil and Administrative Tribunal dismissed Mr Sawdy's application and ordered he pay the Brooks $2332 over the incomplete work.

Court documents reveal Mr Sawdy provided a quote of $15,407 to the Brooks over Facebook in November 2017.

The job was finished in June 2018 but an inspection by the Queensland building regulator identified "defective" issues, including walls containing bare patches, peeling paint being painted over and paint overrun on the underside of windows.

Mr Sawdy was also unlicensed as a painter for three months of the work.

QCAT member Ann Fitzpatrick said Mr Sawdy was liable to pay for the damages and for a drainpipe he removed from their property with the intention to replace.

In his counterclaim, Mr Sawdy claimed the work was finished apart from "minor touch-ups" and was willing to undertake rectification on the job.

Ms Fitzpatrick said the defective and incomplete work was "a breach of contract" and the Brooks were entitled to a remedy.