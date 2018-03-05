Three women to face court on drugs charges

THREE women will face court on drugs charges after police from Mundubbera and Maryborough executed a number of search warrants last week.

Police allege a 37-year-old woman was found with four marijuana plants, marijuana seeds, smoking utensils and a quantity of dangerous drugs after a search of her property.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court next month.

Another 32-year-old woman from Mundubbera was also located with dangerous drugs and was issued a notice to appear.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman was located with smoking utensils and issued with a notice to appear in court.