SEIZURES: Warrants issued.
Three women to face court on drugs charges

5th Mar 2018 4:48 PM

THREE women will face court on drugs charges after police from Mundubbera and Maryborough executed a number of search warrants last week.

Police allege a 37-year-old woman was found with four marijuana plants, marijuana seeds, smoking utensils and a quantity of dangerous drugs after a search of her property.

She will appear in Gayndah Magistrates Court next month.

Another 32-year-old woman from Mundubbera was also located with dangerous drugs and was issued a notice to appear.

In a separate incident, a 22-year-old woman was located with smoking utensils and issued with a notice to appear in court.

