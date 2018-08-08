LISTEN: Three way battle for the AFL Wide Bay minor title

ALL-IMPORTANT: Gympie's 40-point win against Hervey Bay Bombers has again blown out the race for the minor premiership.

ALL-IMPORTANT: Gympie's 40-point win against Hervey Bay Bombers has again blown out the race for the minor premiership. Alistair Brightman

AUSSIE RULES: Every minute of every game will count in the AFL Wide Bay's final round.

The six-team competition has gone down to the wire, with five teams still in contention for the top four, and three teams locked in a battle for the minor premiership.

Hervey Bay Bombers' eight-game winning streak was ended in last week's 40-point loss to the Gympie Cats, but the Torquay team remained on top due to its superior percentage.

The Bombers will travel to Bundaberg to face Brothers Bulldogs, who must win to lock in fourth, while the Cats will host Across The Waves.

ATW are fifth, but must win comfortably and rely on the Bombers' getting up to be any chance of making the finals.

Should both the Bombers and Cats win, the clubs' supporters will keep an eye on margins as a solitary goal could determine which team claims the minor premiership.

Bay Power, who is expected to comfortably beat Maryborough Bears, needs either the Cats or Bombers to lose if they are to progress up the ladder.

It is an all-too familiar place for the Power, who are locked in a three-way tie for first but third on percentage.

They were in an identical position last year: a three-way tie for first but third on percentage . They were eliminated in the first week of the finals.

All games start at 3pm.