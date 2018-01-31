Three vehicles stolen in Bundy region in just seven days

STOLEN CARS: One vehicle was taken on Australia Day.

THREE vehicles have been stolen from the Bundaberg region in the past seven days.

A white 1992 Ford Fairlane was stolen from the Gin Gin area on January 24, as was a 2011 Austrailers trailer.

The third vehicle was a silver 2003 Toyota Avalon, which was taken from Bundaberg Central on Sunday, Australia Day.

Officers from the Bundaberg Police Group are seeking the public's to help find vehicles stolen across the police district over the past week.

Vehicle owners are reminded to ensure all valuables out of their vehicles, lock and secure their vehicles and keep keys on them or hidden.

If you have any details phone Policelink on 131 444.