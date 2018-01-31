Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three vehicles stolen in Bundy region in just seven days

STOLEN CARS: One vehicle was taken on Australia Day.
STOLEN CARS: One vehicle was taken on Australia Day. Paul Donaldson BUN120617POL3

THREE vehicles have been stolen from the Bundaberg region in the past seven days.

A white 1992 Ford Fairlane was stolen from the Gin Gin area on January 24, as was a 2011 Austrailers trailer.

The third vehicle was a silver 2003 Toyota Avalon, which was taken from Bundaberg Central on Sunday, Australia Day.

Officers from the Bundaberg Police Group are seeking the public's to help find vehicles stolen across the police district over the past week.

Vehicle owners are reminded to ensure all valuables out of their vehicles, lock and secure their vehicles and keep keys on them or hidden.

If you have any details phone Policelink on 131 444.

Topics:  bundaberg car thefts police stolen cars

Bundaberg News Mail
Councillors back Jack in stoush over motion

Councillors back Jack in stoush over motion

COUNCILLOR Greg Barnes was not shut down in this week's ordinary meeting of council, according to a number of fellow councillors.

premium_icon ‘That was my husband’s last moments’

Dallas Holland was killed when hit by a truck on the Gateway Motorway early last year.

A man was jailed over a hit and run that killed a fellow truckie

Howler of a week planned for Chinese New Year

DOGS' DAY: The Year of the Dog will be welcomed with massive celebrations in Bundy.

Tea ceremonies, food tours, lantern parade, fireworks and more

Mercury to drop below 20 degrees in Bundy

ON THE RADAR: Rain is forecast tomorrow and every day for the rest of the week.

Have your brollies on hand

Local Partners