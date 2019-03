RTC: QAS respond to a three vehicle RTC in North Bundaberg this morning.

TRAFFIC was temporarily disrupted in North Bundaberg this morning, with Queensland Ambulance Services called to a three vehicle collision about 8am.

A QAS spokesman said the incident resulted in a man in his 30s suffering a sore back and a female in her 20s felling unwell.

Both patients were taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.