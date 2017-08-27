Three times over limit in driveway

The court used a Tamil interpreter and Ponnanpalam was fined $1000 and lost his licence for six months.

A DRIVER was busted drink-driving more than three times the legal limit after pulling into his Bundaberg driveway while police were at the house.

Mohanatas Ponnanpalam pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of liquor on August 7 with an alcohol reading of 0.162. Prosecutor, Sgt Dean Burgess said police had been called to a house on Horsleys Rd for a disturbance when Ponnanpalam arrived driving his van. Officers could smell liquor and he was unsteady on his feet, and he told officers he'd driven around the corner from Moore Park Beach Rd.

"He says he was involved in an altercation and ran from the property to avoid conflict,” Sgt Burgess said.

"He says another male began searching for him and he left in the vehicle.”

