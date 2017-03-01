Three things you may not have noticed about the Bundy CBD

THE Bundaberg CBD, it's a place most of us go at least a handful of times each week.

The sights and sounds of the city have all been quite similar over the years, but if you scratch the surface you'll notice a couple of things that have changed - or that have been the case for a while - that you may not have noticed.

Namely...

Music from the whale building: Music can be heard coming from the whale building during odd hours.

1. The Whale Building arcade plays music late at night

Maybe some of us are so used to it that we just don't give it a second thought.

If you happen to be around the arcade under the Whale Building in the city's centre you'll hear something a bit like this:

Ah, those classic 80s and 90s hits from singers like Kate Cebrano and Madonna, where would we be without them?

2. The palm trees on the roundabout near IGA have gone

At the beginning of January, the Tantitha and Woondooma Sts roundabout got a facelift.

But then something changed.

Combined Shopping on Quay St. Crystal Jones

3. New shop on the block

Quay St has an eclectic new shop which opened on Valentine's Day.

Combined Shopping at 64 Quay St offers a different experience with a range of items including milk, nappies, furniture, clothes, fancy dress costumes and more.

"We are a retail outlet combining numerous businesses under the one roof, giving us the versatility and power to pass on quality products at a fair price," the store's Facebook page says.

With combined shops in the one store, the owners say they'll keep adding variety until the space is full.

The Combined Shopping store has a unique set-up that allows sellers to provide their wares which are separated by category in the store.

Sellers pay an administration fee of $1000 and a 19% commission applies to sales.

