THREE people were taken to hospital after their car crashed near the Hummock last night.

THREE people were taken to hospital after their car crashed near the Hummock last night. David Nielsen

THREE people were taken to hospital after their car crashed near the Hummock last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the traffic crash at Rubyanna happened about 6.30pm.

"Three patients, including a female in her 40s with a shoulder injury and a male patient with a head laceration, were transported stable to Bundaberg Hospital following a traffic crash on Springhill Road and Rubyanna Rd,” he said.