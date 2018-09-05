Three sisters in terrifying hammer hold up

THREE sisters have been left traumatised after being held up last night during an armed robbery south of Brisbane.

The girls, all employees of Mount Warren Park IGA, were in the store when a man entered the business about 8pm armed with a hammer.

Maddy Marks, 16, was only on her fourth shift at the supermarket when then man allegedly pulled the black mask over his face and started "screaming" at her.

"It was absolutely terrifying, he went for her," Maddy's mother Lisa Marks said.

At this point, Ms Marks said Maddy's oldest sister Abbey, 20, had just come from a netball game and was talking to their sister Ella, 15, who was working out of sight in the aisle.

"The manager came out and then he went for him with a massive hammer," she said.

"Ella screamed at Maddy to get out. The two raced out and Abbey moved customers to the back of the shop into a safe room.

"The guy then chased after (Ella and Maddy) with a hammer. It was all just so traumatic."

"It's going to take a while for my girls to feel safe again."

Police allege the man stole a sum of cash and several packets of cigarettes before fleeing in a silver coloured vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident.

Mount Warren Park IGA shared this image of the alleged offender on its Facebook page.

The business has posted a CCTV image of the alleged offender to its Facebook page and urged people to come forward with information.

"He threatened one our friendly new 16-year-old girls with a claw hammer before turning on the store manager," the post read.

"He left the scene on foot heading south down Mt Warren Blvd with an undisclosed amount of money."

"Please share this and help get him off our streets. Let's make Mt Warren safe again."

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444.