Three schools have now closed in the region

SCHOOL CLOSED: Lowmead State School has been closed as a precaution after the effects of TC Debbie.

UPDATE 2.30PM

TWO more schools have now closed as a result of weather from ex-tropical cyclone Debbie.

Givelda State School and Goodwood State School are now closed, joining Lowmead, which was closed this morning.

Students from Isis District State High School were collected by bus and taken home earlier today after a number of roads began to flood.

Parents have been asked to check school closures online.

Click here to check for updates.

EARLIER:

QUEENSLAND Education has released a report of closed schools across the state after ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie crossed the coast.

There are currently 101 schools closed around Queensland and one in the Bundaberg region, Lowmead State School.

The school has a history of being affected by flood waters and was closed for sometime after the 2013 floods.

In 2013 Lowmead State School principal Christine Pascoe told the NewsMail the school was forced to close as creeks rose and access roads were cut to the school.

No one was at rural primary school this morning to take our calls.