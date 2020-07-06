Three recent times locals faced court for starting fires

Locals have appeared in court numerous times after lighting fires.

A NUMBER of locals have gone before the court for lighting fires, here are some recent cases.

1. Man said he lit fire to ward off mozzies

A man was fined at the end of last year for lighting a fire to "keep the mozzies away".

Police were called to a shelter shed in East Bundaberg, on November 12 about 1am for a separate matter, when they found a fire had been started, after a fire emergency was declared across the state and a total fire ban was issued.

The shelter shed is situated in a large concrete area with dense bushland, picnic tables and barbecues.

Mr Dewsbury used a large log measuring 2.5m in length, along with small branches and trees to start the fire.

And when police arrived at the scene, Mr Dewsbury was still in the process of placing twigs and branches onto the fire.

Mr Dewsbury told police that he was homeless, intended to sleep underneath the shelter that night and was trying to "keep the mozzies away."

***

2. Woman in court after setting house alight

A woman who set fire to her home after receiving an eviction notice received immediate parole after appearing in court this year.

Tamara Anne Partridge, 42, pleaded guilty to a string of offences including endangering property by fire and serious assault of a police officer.

The court was told that in 2018, Partridge caused $250,000 worth of damage to unit she had been living in by setting it alight after receiving an eviction notice.

Partridge also had to be rescued from the home.

***

Bundaberg court house Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN110814CRT4

3. Man set furniture alight

Jeremy Dale Barnes, 42, pleaded guilty to one count of wilful damage and failing to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court earlier in the year.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police were called to a disturbance on July 4 the year before.

When police arrived on scene, Barnes's father told officers his son was having a breakdown and had kicked in the door and stabbed a fridge while armed with a knife.

Police were called to the home again later that day after reports Barnes had burnt a number of items in the backyard including an outdoor setting and threw paint around the bathroom.

Barnes was fined $200 for failing to appear in court and $500 for the wilful damage.