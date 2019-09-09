900 people in Bundy don't know they have Hep C, are you one?

HEPATITIS Queensland believe there are 900 people in the Bundaberg region who are unaware that they have hepatitis C.

The organisation's representatives have travelled to Bundaberg as part of its Test Cure Live awareness campaign., urging people to visit their general practitioners to be tested.

Hepatitis Queensland's operations manager Sam White said there were 1200 people in the Bundaberg area with hepatitis C, and only a quarter of them had been treated.

The liver was damaged from the long-term effects of having hepatitis C, which could be cured with daily medication in three months.

Ms White said the undiagnosed number was estimated from modelling data based off general numbers not specific to Bundaberg.

Here in Bundaberg there is a large culturally and linguistically diverse population, so people may have moved from endemic countries where hepatitis C is more prevalent, so engaging with the multicultural communities is important as well," she said.

"They are risk factors, if people have had a blood transfusion before 1990, have injected drugs, even sharing requirement that goes with injecting drugs," she said.

"If someone has been in prison, sharing of razors and toothbrushes, so it's blood-to-blood contact."

Read more about Hep C on the State Government website