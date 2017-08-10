25°
Three pups stolen from Bundaberg shelter, RSPCA devastated

Jim Alouat
| 10th Aug 2017 10:59 AM
Mercy, a bullmastiff is one of three stolen from the Bundaberg RSPCA shelter.
Mercy, a bullmastiff is one of three stolen from the Bundaberg RSPCA shelter.

THREE bull-mastiff puppies worth more than $400 each have been stolen from RSPCA's Bundaberg shelter leaving staff devastated and fearing for the dogs' lives.

Bundaberg shelter manager Karina Taylor said she was shocked at the brazen break-in, which happened between 6pm yesterday and 7am today.

"Someone has cut through our wire front fence, jumped into the puppy pen and stolen three of our female bull-mastiff puppies,” she said.

"We are devastated.”

In a crucial twist, the shelter was undergoing upgrades so its CCTV was taken down.

There was 10 in the litter, which were surrendered to the RSPCA about two weeks ago.

RSPCA had already adopted out seven of the pups, each worth about $465 each.

"They are all tanned with black marks and about nine weeks' old,” Ms Taylor said.

"They've been desexed and microchipped.

"Stitches were only taken out yesterday.”

Ms Taylor pleaded with the thieves to return the dogs, who were showing signs of kennel cough.

"Adult dogs can get over kennel cough by themselves, but pups that young could get pneumonia and die,” Ms Taylor said.

"Please drop them in to a vet, bring them back and say you found them, we don't care.

"We just want them back.”

Vets across Bundaberg have been notified.

If you spot the pups, phone RSCPA Bundaberg on 4155 1736 or police on 000.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bull-mastiffs police rspca theft



