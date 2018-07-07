Menu
STUNNER: 2 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie, has three levels.
Property

Three properties for sale in today's Real Estate guide

7th Jul 2018 5:00 AM

DON'T miss our Real Estate guide in today's NewsMail.

There are hundreds of homes available in the Bundaberg region right now.

Here are three amazing properties.

STUNNING FEATURES: 2 Workmans Rd, Sharon, features a gorgeous bespoke wooden box seat window.
2 Workmans Rd, Sharon

Within a 15-minute drive from the Bundaberg CBD sits this stunning brand-new home with 108m of fresh water river frontage.

On a property title that extends right to the waterline, the home offers the most tranquil of treed settings overlooking the Burnett River water from the majority of the home.

CENTRAL LOCATION: 37 Charlie Triggs Crescent, Thabeban, is priced at $1.65m.
37 Charlie Triggs Crescent, Thabeban

If your business is growing and run out of room for expanding then it's time to consider a move to this central location.

This property (right) is listed at $1.65 million.

2 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie

For sale by public auction on Saturday, July 28 is this stunning five-bedroom Kalkie home.

The home has three floors and features include a lounge/media room.

