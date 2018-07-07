Three properties for sale in today's Real Estate guide
DON'T miss our Real Estate guide in today's NewsMail.
There are hundreds of homes available in the Bundaberg region right now.
Here are three amazing properties.
2 Workmans Rd, Sharon
Within a 15-minute drive from the Bundaberg CBD sits this stunning brand-new home with 108m of fresh water river frontage.
On a property title that extends right to the waterline, the home offers the most tranquil of treed settings overlooking the Burnett River water from the majority of the home.
37 Charlie Triggs Crescent, Thabeban
If your business is growing and run out of room for expanding then it's time to consider a move to this central location.
This property (right) is listed at $1.65 million.
2 Coral Garden Drive, Kalkie
For sale by public auction on Saturday, July 28 is this stunning five-bedroom Kalkie home.
The home has three floors and features include a lounge/media room.