Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tthe police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole.
Tthe police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole.
News

Three police officers injured during pursuit

Rae Wilson
by
11th Sep 2018 3:59 AM

THREE police officers have been injured in a crash in Sadleir overnight.

About 11.40pm, officers from South West Metropolitan Region Enforcement Squad engaged in a pursuit with a vehicle on Pinnacle Street, Sadleir.

Moments later, the police vehicle crashed into a telegraph pole at the intersection of Pinnacle and Festival Streets.

The three officers in the vehicle were injured; one suffered a suspected fractured shoulder, one suffered head injuries, and the third officer suffered minor cuts and abrasions.

They were all taken to Liverpool Hospital for further treatment.

A crime scene has been established while officers from Liverpool Police Area Command conduct a full investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to phone Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or visit https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

crash editors picks injuries police pursuit
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    premium_icon My Health Record fuels family violence fears

    News WOMEN in violent relationships fear their partner will be able to track down their residential addresses through their child’s My Health Record.

    • 11th Sep 2018 4:26 AM
    Fence, grounds trashed as club is rocked by low act

    premium_icon Fence, grounds trashed as club is rocked by low act

    News Bundaberg Football disgusted by senseless vandalism

    No decision yet on righting Tobruk

    premium_icon No decision yet on righting Tobruk

    Politics Government says work with contractors ongoing

    Local Partners