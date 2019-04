KINKUNA: Three people including an infant were transported to Bundaberg Hospital last night in a stable condition after a single vehicle rollover at Kinkuna last night.

THREE people, including a baby, were taken to Bundaberg Hospital last night after a single vehicle rollover at Kinkuna.

Paramedics were called to the accident on the corner of Coonarr and Thieles Rds at 6.18pm last night.

A female in her 30s received neck and back pain, a male in his 30s had back pain and the infant had no serious injuries.

The patients were all transported to hospital in stable conditions.