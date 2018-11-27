Three people run from scene of crash

Police are at the scene.

UPDATE 11AM: A VEHICLE rolled at Ooralea this morning reportedly has stolen number plates.

Police, along with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services and Ambulance crews are at the scene of the crash.

The dog squad has been called in to assist in the search for three people who were seen fleeing the scene shortly after the crash.

BREAKING 10.55AM: EMERGENCY services are responding to Ooralea following reports a vehicle has rolled.

Police attend to a car roll over on the corner of Bernborough Avenue and Boundary Road, Mackay on Tuesday morning. Zizi Averill

Reports indicate police are en route to the intersection of Boundary Road and Bernborough Avenue where a silver vehicle has crashed, coming to rest on its roof beside a power pole.

Reports suggest three people, two males and a female, were in the vehicle when it rolled but have since fled the scene after removing a number of items from the vehicle.

The three people are on foot. It is understood the dog squad may be called to the scene.

