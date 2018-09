A charter boat started to take water after it hit a rock off Double Island Point. File picture

THREE people have been rescued after a charter boat struck a rock and began taking on water off the coast of Double Island Point.

The alarm was raised about 5.18am when the 40ft boat struck a rock.

Hervey Bay water police responded to the incident with the assistance of the Tin Can Bay coast guard.

The three people have boarded the rescue boat and will be taken back to Tin Can Bay.

There are no reports of injuries.