Three people police want to speak to

Police are hoping these people can help with investigations.

Police are hoping these people can help with investigations.

POLICE are hoping these three people can help them in investigations of three separate offences in the region.

Police remind locals not to approach anyone in the images, but to touch base with police instead.

Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.

Investigation into shoplifting

Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence.

The incident happened on Bourbong St, Bundaberg, on October 9 at 1.15pm.

If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002098969.

Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.

Petrol drive-off

Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a fuel drive-off offence.

The incident happened on Takalvan St, Bundaberg, on October 17 at 1.42pm.

If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002154978.

Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.

Stealing from shop

Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence.

The incident happened on Takalvan St, Bundaberg, on September 30 at 5.35pm.

If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002042512.