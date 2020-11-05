Three people police want to speak to
POLICE are hoping these three people can help them in investigations of three separate offences in the region.
Police remind locals not to approach anyone in the images, but to touch base with police instead.
Investigation into shoplifting
Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence.
The incident happened on Bourbong St, Bundaberg, on October 9 at 1.15pm.
If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002098969.
Petrol drive-off
Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a fuel drive-off offence.
The incident happened on Takalvan St, Bundaberg, on October 17 at 1.42pm.
If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002154978.
Stealing from shop
Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence.
The incident happened on Takalvan St, Bundaberg, on September 30 at 5.35pm.
If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002042512.