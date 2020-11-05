Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police are hoping these people can help with investigations.
Police are hoping these people can help with investigations.
News

Three people police want to speak to

Crystal Jones
5th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE are hoping these three people can help them in investigations of three separate offences in the region.

Police remind locals not to approach anyone in the images, but to touch base with police instead.

 

Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.
Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.

 

Investigation into shoplifting

 

Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence.

The incident happened on Bourbong St, Bundaberg, on October 9 at 1.15pm.

If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002098969.

 

Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.
Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.

 

Petrol drive-off

 

Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a fuel drive-off offence.

The incident happened on Takalvan St, Bundaberg, on October 17 at 1.42pm.

If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002154978.

 

Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.
Police are hoping this person can help with investigations.

 

Stealing from shop

 

Police believe the person in the image above may be able to help with investigations into a shoplifting offence.

The incident happened on Takalvan St, Bundaberg, on September 30 at 5.35pm.

If you can help, call Polinelink on 131 444 and quote QP2002042512.

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        APPLY NOW: Bundy program to provide 300k in business grants

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: Bundy program to provide 300k in business grants

        News A Bundaberg agency has collaborated with one of Australia’s largest business alliance to provide Bundy businesses with support

        • 5th Nov 2020 5:00 AM
        DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content DON'T MISS OUT: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        WANTED: Search for brother in death investigation

        News Police believe he may have changed his appearance

        TURTLEY AWESOME: Bundy reef guardians ring in turtle season

        Premium Content TURTLEY AWESOME: Bundy reef guardians ring in turtle season

        News The first turtle of the season graced Mon Repos shores earlier this week and after...