Three people charged, one for allegedly 'drugging' greyhound

A PERSON has been charged with drugging a racing greyhound as part of an investigation by a special police squad.

Two greyhound racing participants and a third person have been charged with 13 drug-related offences.

The three people were charged after Queensland Racing Crime Squad detectives and the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission Integrity Investigations Team executed a search warrant at a Coominya property on Thursday.

Two women, aged 53 and 45, and a 66-year-old man were charged with offences including allegedly supplying dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of restricted drugs and other drug offences.

One of the greyhound-racing participants was charged in relation to administering the dangerous drug, diazepam, to a racing greyhound.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said the administration of drugs that are only available on prescription for humans is reckless and potentially dangerous.

