Crime

Three people charged, one for allegedly 'drugging' greyhound

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Oct 2018 9:50 AM

A PERSON has been charged with drugging a racing greyhound as part of an investigation by a special police squad.

Two greyhound racing participants and a third person have been charged with 13 drug-related offences.

The three people were charged after Queensland Racing Crime Squad detectives and the Queensland Racing Integrity Commission Integrity Investigations Team executed a search warrant at a Coominya property on Thursday.

Two women, aged 53 and 45, and a 66-year-old man were charged with offences including allegedly supplying dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of restricted drugs and other drug offences.

One of the greyhound-racing participants was charged in relation to administering the dangerous drug, diazepam, to a racing greyhound.

QRIC Commissioner Ross Barnett said the administration of drugs that are only available on prescription for humans is reckless and potentially dangerous.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444.

Ipswich Queensland Times

