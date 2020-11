Queensland Ambulance Service was called to a single-vehicle crash in North Bundaberg last night.

Three patients were taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash into a drain last night.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said a male in his 20s with minor injuries, a female in her 20s with head and shoulder injuries and a teenage female with back pain were all transported in stable conditions to Bundaberg Hospital.

The incident happened on Fairymead Road at 9.56pm.