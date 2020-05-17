Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
News

Three patients assessed in vehicle rollover, one flown to hospital

Rhylea Millar
17th May 2020 4:20 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN has been flown to hospital after she was involved in accident on a beach, near Bundaberg.

BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning, about 10.30am, when the woman sustained injuries in a 4WD rollover.

When the 4WD was travelling along the shoreline, it started to fishtail in the wet sand, before flipping and landing on the roof of the vehicle.

BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.

Three passengers including the woman and two young children were seated in the vehicle at the time.

The rescue helicopter, as well as crews from QAS, QPS and QFES responded to the scene, at a beach southeast of Bundaberg.

First responders were able to successfully release all three passengers from the vehicle, shortly after the incident occurred.

BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.
BEACH RESCUE: A woman was airlifted by the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after a 4WD rollover occurred on a beach.

QAS assessed the two child passengers, before transporting them to hospital.

The female driver was treated by paramedics from the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue and QAS, for suspected spinal injuries.

She was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor says thanks to council’s 150 volunteers

        premium_icon Mayor says thanks to council’s 150 volunteers

        News The traditionally held celebrations to say thank you were put on hold this year due to coronavirus.

        BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Delightful tail fanning winter visitor

        premium_icon BRIGGSY’S BIRDS: Delightful tail fanning winter visitor

        News This fantastic little bird is similar to a Willie Wagtail but is only in the area...

        Salon calls building home for more than a century

        premium_icon Salon calls building home for more than a century

        News ANTIQUES are worth more than something new and for one timeless and precious...

        Punters thirsty for Burnett pubs to open

        premium_icon Punters thirsty for Burnett pubs to open

        Business “They’ll be away from the action”: Pub managers share concerns leading up to...