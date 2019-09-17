Three of the best for All Blacks

The winning All Blacks team in the Division 1 Bundaberg Hockey Association. Team: Colby Zahn (back left), Tristan Turner, Ben Neller, Cody Sherlock, Joel Brimelow, Rikki Elder (captain), Brandon Christensen, Aidan Wilkinson, Craig Barritt, Renae Wales (team manager), Nathan McGill (front left), Isaac Wales, Dale Veivers, Des Barritt, William Barritt, Brett Powell.

HOCKEY: As one All Black team prepares this weekend to win a third straight Rugby Union World Cup, one side in Bundaberg with the same name already knows how it feels to do that.

Bundaberg’s All Blacks claimed the Division 1 men’s Bundaberg Hockey Association title on Saturday with a 3-2 win over The Waves Cities.

It was the side’s third straight win and third straight time it defeated The Waves Cities in the last weekend of the year.

William Barritt scored two goals, including the last goal to win the game.

“It was a good effort,” All Blacks player Des Barritt said.

“One of our life members Jim Dean said it was one of the best finals he’d seen in years.

“Both teams were switched on.” Barritt said both teams defensively were strong with All Blacks fullback Tristan Turner getting man of the match.

“He only missed one or two tackles during the contest,” he said.

“He and the rest of the team were able to take down most chances from Cities.”

The team is now planning for next year already with most expected to be back.

Barritt is unsure if he will be back but said he would if his body could hold up.

He had some scans on his knee recently that may force him to have surgery.

The experienced goalkeeper will make a call on his future before the next season. There is more hockey inside.