Three of our islands make country's top 10

WATERS off Bundaberg are home to three of Australia's best islands according to travel company Experience OZ.

Lady Elliot Island was voted number 1, Fraser Island number 7 and Lady Musgrave Number 8.

The Experience Oz website said if you're looking for a travel destination that encapsulates everything a trip to experience the wonders of the Great Barrier Reef is all about - and one that comes at a far more reasonable price while providing world-class diving experiences along with it - then it's hard to look past Lady Elliot Island.

"This is a stunning coral cay at the southern end of the Great Barrier Reef that's renowned for the quality of its diving experiences, having recently been named the top spot in the entire world to go scuba diving with manta rays by international regulator PADI.

"Featuring fringing reefs that are both protected and preserved in immaculate condition, Lady Elliot Island is a spot that is a true "diver's paradise" in every sense of the term.

"And as a result you'd be hard pressed to find a better diving environment within reasonable travel distance from any other point of origin in Australia.”

Custodian of Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort Peter Gash said he was extremely honoured to be voted Number 1.

"On Lady Elliot Island it is our goal to protect and preserve the surrounding environment by minimising our carbon footprint,” Mr Gash said.

"While at the same time providing our guests with a unique one of kind eco-tourism experience, we very much aim to leave this special place better than we found it,” he said.

The news comes on the back of Bundaberg being named in the top ten regional places in Australia to visit.