Three new street names at Bargara Rise project

LAND RELEASE: Rob Sergiacomi on site at the Bargara Rise development off Watsons Road Bargara.

INSPIRED by South Sea Island themes, the Bargara Rise developer will name three new streets in its project after the popular Fijian islands.

The developer of the Watsons Rd project has chosen South Sea Islands names, which are unique to the Bargara region, as a theme for the development.

The new streets are Malo Dr, Lavella St and Bellona Ct.

Two members of the Australian South Sea Islander group have told the developer what an honour it would be to have the names.

The council voted unanimously to approve the names at its meeting on Tuesday.