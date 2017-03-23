WORK OF ART: NewsMail editor Craig Warhurst with one of the three kangaroo artworks at Barolin Nature Reserve.Photo Contributed

THERE'S three new reasons to visit Barolin Nature Reserve with an art project now on show inside the 300ha green space at Bargara.

The project has a distinct connection to the reserve through the name barolin, which is indigenous for land of the kangaroo.

Bundaberg Regional Council community services spokeswoman Judy Peters said three steel laser cut kangaroo silhouettes were provided to three local community groups selected to take part in the project.

"The three groups, Oakwood State School, Gidarjill Development Corporation and Bridges for Mental Health have each developed individual designs and painted the kangaroo sculptures,” she said.

"Indigenous artist Peter Robinson, on behalf of Gidarjill Development Corporation, has produced a magnificent representation of a black kangaroo he has named "Yumming”.

"Peter explains the importance of the kangaroo to indigenous culture and the colourful design as well as the pose of the kangaroo which he describes as 'shy but proud and relaxed'.

"Consultation took place with local Landcare and Wildlife Protection groups associated with the reserve regarding the scope of the project and the final placement of the completed art.”

The art works range in size from life size to twice life size.