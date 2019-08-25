Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
People have been arrested following a police incident in Brisbane on Saturday night.
People have been arrested following a police incident in Brisbane on Saturday night.
Crime

Three nabbed after two-hour, cross-town pursuit

by Thomas Morgan
25th Aug 2019 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have arrested three people after a dramatic, cross-town pursuit through dozens of suburbs which lasted over two hours.

It is alleged that the incident began around 9.30pm when a person stole a woman's handbag from a chair at a restaurant in Graceville, in Brisbane's southwest.

The alleged thief then used car keys in the handbag to steal the victim's car, before a pursuit ensued.

A police spokeswoman said the vehicle was abandoned at some stage for another vehicle, and the alleged thieves were tracked going from Graceville to Stafford and Brisbane Airport on Brisbane's northside, before winding up at Chandler in Brisbane's southeast.

Authorities tracked the chase by PolAir.

The police spokeswoman said the chase came to an end on Old Cleveland Rd, Chandler at around 11.40pm when spikes were deployed.

Three people were subsequently taken into police custody, the spokeswoman said.

More Stories

court crime pursuit theft

Top Stories

    OPINION: Do we expect too much from our councillors?

    premium_icon OPINION: Do we expect too much from our councillors?

    Opinion NEWSMAIL Editor Adam Wratten talks about how local government has changed over the years.

    Union boss gives government permission to dump Trad

    premium_icon Union boss gives government permission to dump Trad

    Politics Government given permission to dump deputy premier

    Hospital asks discharged patients to bill healthfund

    premium_icon Hospital asks discharged patients to bill healthfund

    Health Bundaberg Hospital asks patients to bill health fun for their care

    Bundaberg dentist pushes fluoride case

    premium_icon Bundaberg dentist pushes fluoride case

    Health A Bundaberg dentist thinks Bundaberg should have fluoridated water