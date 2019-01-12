Menu
Three more teenagers have been charged after a group stole a truck from a Bundaberg region business and led police on a 300km highway chase.
Crime

Three more charged over 300km police chase to Caboolture

Sarah Steger
by
12th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
THREE more teenagers have been charged after a group stole a truck from a Bundaberg region business and led police on a 300km highway chase.

A 14-year-old girl from Bundy is one of four teens who have been dealt with by police over an erratic joy ride to Caboolture last Sunday night.

The chase only ended once police deployed a tyre deflation device, causing the truck to crash into a telegraph pole at Old Toorbul Point Rd exit.

It is understood the girl will appear in court in coming weeks for her involvement in the break-in of a Gooburrum business, a petrol drive-off at Gin Gin and evading police for hours along Bruce Highway.

The 15-year-old driver of the truck was first to be charged.

He was dealt with on Monday under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act for wilful damage, stealing, enter with intent, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and evade police.

A 16-year-old boy was dealt with in a similar manner.

The NewsMail understands the fourth person involved, a 17-year-old Gin Gin boy, was charged to appear in court for the unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

The police said the teenager's matter was finalised in court earlier this week.

