Three men killed in horror crashes

Three men, all in their 30s, have died in two separate crashes during a horror night on southeast Queensland roads.

A man died in a crash in Brisbane's north after his vehicle collided with a tree on Saturday night.

A man has died after his car left the road and crashed into a tree in Bracken Ridge. Picture: 10 News



Police investigations suggest the 37-year-old from Meadowbrook was driving along Telegraph Road in Bracken Ridge when his Mazda 3 left the road and crashed into a tree.

He died at the scene.

The scene at a Telegraph Road property in Bracken Ridge after a man in his 30s was killed after his car left the road and crashed into a tree. Picture: Steve Pohlner



In a separate incident, two men died and a third was injured after the car they were travelling in rolled in a single vehicle accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened at 4.37am on the Bunya Highway at Taabinga, south of Kingaroy.

As a result of the crash a 34-year-old man and 39-year-old man died from their injuries.

A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to Kingaroy Hospital and was subsequently transferred to Brisbane via helicopter for treatment of his injuries.

Meanwhile, a man and woman were seriously injured when two cars collided head on early on Sunday morning.

Just after 1am a Holden Commodore was travelling along Bumstead road at Crestmead when it collided with a Toyota RAV4.

The driver of the Commodore, a 21-year-old man, was hospitalised with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old woman driving the Toyota was critically injured in the crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit are investigating both crashes and are appealing for anyone with relevant information to come forward.

The incidents come after police on Friday appealed to drivers to take extra care on the roads leading up to Australia Day.

