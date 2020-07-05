Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Three men die in boat accident on Botany Bay

by DANIELLE GUSMAROLI and NICK HANSEN
5th Jul 2020 3:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Three men have died in large swells that sent their boat crashing into rocks at Sydney's Botany Bay.

Police were called around 12.30pm today to waters around La Perouse amid reports three people were in the water.

Helicopter vision shows an overturned boat being smashed against rocks near the lighthouse near Henry Head Lane where the boat had capsized.

The three men were winched from the water by a Westpac helicopter.

Three people are dead following a boat accident off La Perouse. Picture: 7News
Three people are dead following a boat accident off La Perouse. Picture: 7News

Emergency crews performed CPR on two of the people but all three were pronounced dead at the scene.

They have not been formally identified.

Officers from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command have launched an investigation into the incident.

It is not believed any one else was on board but a search operation is continuing.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Originally published as Three men die in boat accident on Botany Bay

The overturned boat on the rocks. Picture: 7News
The overturned boat on the rocks. Picture: 7News
boating botany bay editors picks fatal crash tragedy

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Friends, neighbours mourn ‘fantastic’ dad killed by shark

        premium_icon Friends, neighbours mourn ‘fantastic’ dad killed by shark

        News The elderly neighbour of a Sunshine Coast man killed by a shark says she wishes she had died instead so he could keep being the amazing father he was known for.

        New $150 vouchers for parents

        premium_icon New $150 vouchers for parents

        News Parents will be able to apply for new $150 vouchers to help with children’s sport...

        Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        premium_icon Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

        News His behaviour was described as “out of character” after causing damage to walls...

        ‘SWIM PAST MY FEET’: Couple shares Fraser shark encounter

        premium_icon ‘SWIM PAST MY FEET’: Couple shares Fraser shark encounter

        News Experiences with sharks shared after yesterday’s fatal attack