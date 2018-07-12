Menu
Three men have been charged and more than $500,000 of cocaine has been seized. Picture: Police
Crime

Men charged over 2.7kg cocaine bust worth more than $500,000

by Nick Hansen
12th Jul 2018 8:54 AM

THREE men in Sydney's inner west have allegedly been busted with more than $500,000 worth of cocaine, ice and marijuana in a midday sting by the drug squad.

Elite officers from the Tactical Operations Unit descended on a Lilyfield car park where the men - aged 18, 36 and 38 - were arrested.

Detectives from the State Crime Command’s Drug and Firearms Squad established Strike Force Coane to investigate the supply of cocaine across Sydney. Picture: Police
Drug and Firearms Squad investigators searched the men and found 2.7kg of cocaine, six grams of the drug ice, marijuana and a large bag of cash.

Wearing tapered pants, runners and sportswear jackets, the men were held facedown the ground as police weighed their drugs and took their money.

More than $500,000 of cocaine was seized. Picture: Police
Public Order and Riot Squad officers then raided a property at Ermington and a storage unit in Gladesville.

The 38-year-old Ermington man was charged with three counts of drug supply, 36-year-old from Winston Hills man was charged with two counts of drug supply and drive motor vehicle while licence suspended, while the 18-year-old Ermington man was charged with drug supply, possess prohibited drug, and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.

All three were taken to Newtown Police Station and are due to face Newtown Local Court today.

Investigators seized 2.7kg of cocaine. Picture: Police
