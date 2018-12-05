Three kids hospitalised in school bus crash

Menu
Three children were taken to hospital after their school bus crashed yesterday.
Toni Benson-Rogan
THREE primary school children have been taken to hospital after their school bus crashed on the way home.

Emergency crews responded to the incident on Elliot Heads Rd about 3.30pm yesterday when a bus left the road and crashed.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said the children were assessed for neck and back pain and taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The spokesman said it was believed the crash was weather related.

The incident was one of two afternoon bus crashes yesterday, another carrying 13 children was involved in a three-vehicle crash at Yeppoon and Artillery Rds in Iron Pot about 4.45pm.

The second crash saw eight children assessed for injuries but no-one needed to be taken to hospital.

