Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The offenders remain at large.
The offenders remain at large.
Crime

Three juveniles on the run from police after suburban crash

Anton Rose
by
25th Jan 2019 8:06 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are on the look-out for three youths after a hit-and-run incident overnight that left a woman in her 50s "quite shaken".

A police spokesman said the juveniles, two boys and one girl, fled the scene on foot after colliding with another vehicle on the corner of Long and Geddes Sts about 11.30 last night.

The dog squad was deployed, but despite picking up a track the trio remains at large.

It is believed the car they were travelling in was using false plates, according to the spokesman.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said paramedics attended the scene to treat numerous patients, though there were no injuries other than a woman in her 50s who was left "quite shaken" by the incident and was recommended to seek medical attention.

Police are this morning continuing their investigations into the matter.

crash editors pics news toowoomba toowoomba traffic
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Its f---ing bulls--t': Man's cursing fury in court

    premium_icon 'Its f---ing bulls--t': Man's cursing fury in court

    Crime AS THE Rolling Stones once said, "you can't always get what you want”, and for Bundy man Cody Bourke-Hennessy, those lyrics could not hold more meaning.

    Famous blogger gets behind boy's fight for life

    premium_icon Famous blogger gets behind boy's fight for life

    News A large tumour is wrapped around William Wheeler's vital organs

    Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    premium_icon Mum blows .125 on tipsy Subway trip with learner daughter

    Crime Robb was the supervising driver for her 17-year-old daughter