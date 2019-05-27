Three is the charm for Dwyer in squash

STRETCH: Capricornia player Wesley Dwyer stretches to make the shot as Joshua Penfold looks on in the squash final.

SQUASH: There's no better feeling than ending a career on a high.

Capricornia's Wesley Dwyer was able to do that at the Queensland School Sports squash titles in open boys, those aged 19 and under.

Dwyer defeated Peninsula and Cairns player Joshua Penfold 3-1 in the final.

It was the Mackay product's third straight state title in singles in the age group and he only lost one game during it.

But he admitted the final start was important in winning.

"I knew that it was going to be tough going into it,” he said.

"I just wanted to come out make a good start and control the game.

"I felt like I did.”

Dwyer said the win gives him a boost ahead of a busy period of squash coming up.

He will do a training block first before preparing for the Queensland state titles and representing Queensland in August in New Zealand against New South Wales.

"It gives me a lot of confidence heading into the Queensland championships,” Dwyer said.

"I play the same guys as I do here, so it really gives me a good confidence boost.”

Penfold could join Dywer in New Zealand but he will be representing Australia at a similar time in the world junior titles in Malaysia, so it is a matter of waiting and seeing.

He said his opponent was too good on the day.

"He's super quick all over the court,” Penfold said.

"He's got amazing racquet skills, a talented player, very gifted.”

Penfold said the focus after the loss was making sure he calmed down during the contest so he could have a clear head to make the right shots.

In other results, Josh Porter took out the 15 years and under boys title for Peninsula.

Bundaberg had two players in the boys with Damon Pegg and Zachary Richter competing in 15 years and under.

Pegg won two games and Richter won one as both were unable to make the final in the event.